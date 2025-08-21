47 Municipal Commissioners transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday, August 20, transferred 47 municipal commissioners in Telangana with immediate effect.

The municipal administration department made the transfers as per Government Order 87. Some of the commissioners who have been transferred are as follows.

Dr Yadagiri Rao has been posted as municipal commissioner of Nizamabad; G Nalini Padmavati has been posted as project director of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), Khammam; E Jonah has been posted as project director MEPMA Hanamkonda; A nagamani has been posted as commissioner of Meerpet municipality; K Srinivas Rao has been appointed as the deputy commissioner of Khammam Municipal Corporation.

Click here to see the full list of transfers. In June this year, 11 municipal commissioners were transferred.