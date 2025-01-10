49 smuggled liquor bottles seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The task force of the prohibition and excise department seized 49 bottles of non-duty paid liquor smuggled illegally from Goa into Hyderabad.

Based on credible information, the excise team conducted a search in Vascodigama Express and seized the bottles from some persons.

The team boarded the train at Shamshabad station and conducted searches in the coaches till Secunderabad station.

Cases have been booked against the accused persons who were caught smuggling the liquor bottles.

On December 15, 2024, the excise department along with special task force seized 154 bottles of non-duty paid liquor being smuggled into the city from Madhya Pradesh.

The special team arrested four people Arun Varma, Ravinder Goud, Narendar Reddy and Nagaraju, who were transporting the liquor from Madhya Pradesh illegally into Telangana.

Police seized two cars and a motorcycle from them at Chengicherla village in the city suburbs.

The gang was smuggling liquor from Madhya Pradesh and selling it illegally at different places in Hyderabad.

According to excise law, the sale or transporting of non-duty paid liquor in the state of Telangana from elsewhere is illegal.