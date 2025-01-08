49-yr-old Andhra man missing in Saudi Arabia for over a week

A 49-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, working as a labourer in Hail, Saudi Arabia, has been reported missing for the last one week.

Rama Swamy, a resident of Ichapuram in Srikakulam district, has been employed in Saudi Arabia for the past eight years. His family has been unable to contact him, leading to growing distress about his well-being.

The issue came to public attention after an X user, Vivek Reddy, a neighbour of Rama Swamy, sought help from Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resource Development and IT minister, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday, January 2.

“@naralokesh Rama swamy has been out of contact with his family for a week, which has caused significant distress for his wife, Chakali Dalamma, and their three daughters,” Vivek wrote in a post.

He further added, “Please help a little. Since 1 week they are suffering a lot in their house and they are not eating at least. They are deeply worried, and his wife has been crying due to the uncertainty of his situation in Saudi Arabia.”

He was working in Saudi Arabia since 8 years onwards. Iqama no -2357467477, mobile no -0572758100.



I'm Vivek Reddy.D ,9441471134 — Vivek (@vivekharipuram) January 2, 2025

Responding to the plea on Wednesday, January 8, minister Nara Lokesh assured assistance. “Noted. I’ll do everything possible to bring him back home safely,” said Lokesh in a post on X.

Noted. I'll do everything possible to bring him back home safely.@OfficeofNL https://t.co/5uSdcIJyn4 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 8, 2025

Lokesh has been actively involved in assisting distressed non-resident Indians. As of November 2024, he and his team, along with NRI TDP members, have successfully facilitated the rescue of around 20 individuals stranded in Gulf countries over four months.