Video: Andhra woman stranded in Qatar returns after minister’s intervention

A woman from Andhra Pradesh, who was stranded in Qatar, returned home on Sunday, January 5, following intervention by state human resource development and IT minister Nara Lokesh.

SK Rashida, who hails from Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district, went to Qatar in December 2024 for employment.

However, she found herself harassed by her employers who even cancelled her flight ticket, leaving her helpless.

The incident came to the fore after Rashida’s video, crying and asking for help was shared by an X user named Yamini on January 3.

She recounted the torture she endured from her employers and pleaded with Nara Lokesh to take her back to her family.

The minister responded to Rashida’s video and pledged to help her. “Noted. I’ll do everything possible to bring her back home safely.”

Noted. I'll do everything possible to bring her back home safely.@OfficeofNL https://t.co/EYrsNxCIu2 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 3, 2025

On January 4, her troubles ended when she boarded a flight and landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Sunday morning and eventually reached her hometown Kadiri.

In another video shared on X, Rashida expressed her gratitude to Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for their timely help.