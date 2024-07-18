5.8 magnitude earthquake hits off Japanese island

Tremors were felt in central Tokyo, with no Tsunami threat from the quake.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th July 2024 6:59 pm IST
6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan
Representational photo

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off eastern Hachijojima Island of Japan on Thursday, local weather agency said.

The temblor occurred at 8:07 pm local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ogasawara village, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Also Read
6.3-magnitude earthquake hits off Japan’s Ogasawara Islands

The epicenter, reported Xinhua news agency, was located at a depth of 100 km at a latitude of 33.6 degrees north and a longitude of 140.3 degrees east.

MS Education Academy

Tremors were felt in central Tokyo, with no Tsunami threat from the quake.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th July 2024 6:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button