5.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran, tremors felt in UAE

Abu Dhabi: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck Iran on Wednesday, and it was slightly felt in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The National Center of Meteorology in the Emirates said the earthquake hit the southern part of the country at 7:19 pm.

The center said, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, approximately 88 km northwest of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

A 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded South of Iran at 19:17, 30/11/2022 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) November 30, 2022

European Mediterranean Seismological Center also stated that an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook southern Iran today, Wednesday, and was felt by residents in the UAE.

In July, Dubai residents felt a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Iran.

Earthquakes in Iran are often felt by residents of Gulf countries, but without any losses.