5.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran, tremors felt in UAE

The earthquake did not have any effect in the UAE, though it was slightly felt by the residents.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 1st December 2022 12:03 am IST
5.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran, tremors felt in UAE
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck Iran on Wednesday, and it was slightly felt in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The National Center of Meteorology in the Emirates said the earthquake hit the southern part of the country at 7:19 pm.

Also Read
Plus-size model says Qatar Airways didn’t let her fly ‘for being too fat for her seat’

The center said, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, approximately 88 km northwest of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

European Mediterranean Seismological Center also stated that an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook southern Iran today, Wednesday, and was felt by residents in the UAE.

In July, Dubai residents felt a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Iran.

Earthquakes in Iran are often felt by residents of Gulf countries, but without any losses.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button