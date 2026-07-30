5 exciting upcoming Pakistani jodis: Yumna-Ahad to Sajal-Bilal

The coming months promise several exciting collaborations featuring some of the industry's biggest stars.

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Pakistani celebrity couples at a wedding event, dressed elegantly for the occasion.
Upcoming Pakistani onscreen pairings (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to captivate audiences with their compelling stories and unforgettable on-screen chemistry. While gripping scripts are essential, a fresh lead pairing often becomes the biggest talking point before a drama even premieres. The coming months promise several exciting collaborations featuring some of the industry’s biggest stars.

Here are the Pakistani drama pairings fans are eagerly waiting for:

1. Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali

A woman with long brown hair and a man with dark hair and beard wearing sunglasses in a car.
Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are set to share screen space for the first time in Green TV’s upcoming drama Mitti De Baway.

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  • Writer: Faiza Iftikhar
  • Director: Syed Wajahat Hussain
  • Producer: Multiverse Production
  • Characters: Wahaj Ali as Bala, Mahira Khan as Bilqis Bano

The fresh pairing has already created immense buzz among drama lovers.

2. Hania Aamir and Nameer Khan

Hania Aamir will be seen opposite Nameer Khan in Geo Entertainment’s upcoming drama Fanaa.

  • Writer: Zanjabeel Asim Shah
  • Director: Badar Mehmood
  • Network: Geo Entertainment

The drama marks one of the most anticipated new pairings of the year.

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3. Durefishan Saleem and Nameer Khan

Durefishan Saleem and Nameer Khan will headline Dar-e-Nijaat, alongside Sheheryar Munawar and Sahar Hashmi.

  • Writer: Umera Ahmed
  • Director: Saqib Khan
  • Producer: 3’s Entertainment

With Umera Ahmed’s storytelling, expectations from the project are already high.

4. Yumna Zaidi and Ahad Raza Mir

Yumna Zaidi and Ahad Raza Mir will be seen together in the upcoming HUM TV drama serial Cafe Firaaq.

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  • Writer: Hashim Nadeem
  • Director: Ali Hassan
  • Producer: Momina Duraid

5. Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan

Fan-favourite duo Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan are reportedly reuniting for a new Geo Entertainment drama.

  • Writer: Saqlain Abbas
  • Director: Syed Wajahat Hussain
  • Producer/Network: Geo Entertainment

The reunion has sparked excitement among fans who have long wanted to see the two stars together again.

With fresh collaborations and exciting stories lined up, Pakistani television is set to offer viewers plenty to look forward to. Which of these on-screen pairs are you most excited to watch?

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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