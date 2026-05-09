Mitti De Baway: Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali’s character names leaked

Mumbai: Pakistani drama fans are eagerly waiting for one of the most anticipated television projects of 2026, Mitti De Bawey, starring Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali in the lead roles. The upcoming drama has already created massive buzz online, mainly because it marks the first on-screen collaboration between two of Pakistan’s biggest stars.

Ever since the project was officially announced earlier this year, fans have been closely following every update related to the drama. Now, the latest detail grabbing attention online is the reported character names of the lead pair.

According to ongoing industry buzz, Wahaj Ali will reportedly be seen playing a character named Bala, while Mahira Khan is said to be essaying the role of Bilqis Bano. Though the makers are yet to officially confirm the details, fans are already excited about the rustic and intense vibe suggested by the names.

Adding to the excitement, both Mahira and Wahaj have been teasing glimpses of their looks from the drama on social media, further increasing curiosity among viewers. Their pictures from the sets have been going viral, with fans praising the chemistry and visual appeal of the upcoming show even before its release.

Industry insiders are also calling Mitti De Bawey one of the biggest television projects of recent years. Popular critic and insider Eijaz Waris recently shared updates from the sets, revealing that the drama has already completed over 100 days of shooting across Lahore and nearby areas.

Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan (Instagram)

The project is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Syed Wajahat Hussain, while the script has been penned by renowned writer Faiza Iftikhar.

With a grand scale, strong performances and emotionally intense storytelling being promised, expectations from the drama are already sky-high. There is also growing speculation that Mitti De Bawey could become the biggest drama of Wahaj Ali’s career so far, considering the scale of the production and the hype surrounding the show.

As per current industry reports, Mitti De Bawey is expected to premiere in June 2026, although the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date. Until then, fans continue to wait eagerly for more glimpses from what is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Pakistani dramas of the year.