Over the past few weeks, Delhi has been gasping. The capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed a frightening 450, forcing school closures and sparking public protests as thick smog turned the skyline into a blur. Videos of people jogging with masks and children coughing at bus stops have gone viral making clean air feel like a luxury.

Here in Hyderabad, we may not be under that same toxic cloud, but the numbers aren’t exactly comforting either. The city’s AQI has been hovering around 110-140, landing in the “poor” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range. Between rising construction dust, growing traffic, and an overworked IT lifestyle, our lungs are quietly begging for a break.

If you’re dreaming of breathing deep without a filter, Siasat.com brings you a lifestyle travel guide to India’s cleanest, calmest destinations perfect for Hyderabadis looking to recharge, refresh, and truly inhale happiness.

Best places in India with low AQI levels as of 2025

1. Shillong, Meghalaya – AQI: 12

Known as the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong is a green dream. Pine forests, misty mornings, and rolling hills make this one of the cleanest urban areas in India. The AQI often dips as low as 12, which is practically mountain-fresh air. Spend your days by Ward’s Lake, visit the breathtaking Laitlum Canyons, and sip hot tea as clouds drift past you’ll forget smog even exists.

2. Aizawl, Mizoram – AQI: 13

Aizawl’s charm lies in its altitude and serenity. Perched high among the lush Mizo Hills, this city’s AQI consistently stays under 15, a number most metros can only dream of. Walk along narrow winding lanes, explore local craft markets, or simply sit by your homestay window with a cup of chai. Every breath feels cleaner, lighter, and quieter.

3. Madikeri, Karnataka- AQI: 12-20

A perfect long-weekend escape for Hyderabadis, Madikeri (in Coorg) is the land of coffee and calm. With thick green cover and minimal traffic, the air quality here is refreshingly pure. Visit Abbey Falls, go on a spice plantation walk, or just sip filter coffee while soaking in the scent of wet earth. It’s nature therapy for tired city lungs.

4. Gokarna, Karnataka- AQI: 45

Prefer the beach to the hills? Gokarna offers blue seas and breezy calm. With AQI levels under 50, this coastal retreat promises some of the cleanest air in peninsular India. Walk along Om Beach at sunrise, try yoga by the sea, or just lie back and let the salt air work its magic on your skin and spirit.

5. Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu – AQI: 33

Surprisingly, this temple town in southern Tamil Nadu ranks among India’s least polluted places. With an AQI of around 33, Tirunelveli offers fresh air, peaceful temples, and the soothing sound of waterfalls all without the chill of a hill station.

As Delhi chokes and Hyderabad wheezes, these destinations stand out as India’s rare “fresh-air zones.” They’re not just escapes, they’re a reminder of how good life feels when you can breathe easy.

So, pack that suitcase and give your lungs the vacation they deserve. Sometimes, the best luxury isn’t five stars, it’s five deep breaths of clean air.