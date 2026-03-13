Mumbai: Mohammed Siraj has become one of the most loved figures in Indian cricket, not just for his fiery spells with the ball but also for his lively personality off the field. From his viral “pani pilana” jokes to energetic celebrations with teammates, the Hyderabad-born pacer won fans’ hearts with his humility and humour during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup final.

Siraj’s journey from a modest background to becoming a key player for Team India is nothing short of inspiring. He is celebrating his 32nd birthday today on March 13, 2026. As he continues to trend on social media, many fans are also curious about his lifestyle and the luxury cars he owns today.

Mohammed Siraj’s net worth 2026

As of early 2026, Mohammed Siraj’s estimated net worth is believed to be around Rs 60 to Rs 65 crore.

Car Collection

Like many celebrities in the cricket world, Siraj is also a car enthusiast and owns several premium vehicles. His garage features a mix of luxury sedans and powerful SUVs. Here’s a look at some of the impressive cars in Mohammed Siraj’s collection.

1. Range Rover Vogue

One of the most luxurious vehicles in Siraj’s garage is the Range Rover Vogue, produced by Land Rover. Known for its premium design, comfort, and powerful performance, the SUV is reportedly worth around Rs 3 crore. Siraj bought the luxury vehicle for his family in Hyderabad around August 2024.

2. Mahindra Thar

Siraj also owns a rugged Mahindra Thar, which he received as a special gift from Anand Mahindra in April 2021. The SUV was presented to Siraj and a few other young Indian cricketers following their remarkable performance in the 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia. The car was later delivered to his family in Hyderabad.

3. BMW 5 Series Sedan

Another stylish addition to Siraj’s collection is the BMW 5 Series sedan, which is generally priced around Rs 72–74 lakh. The Indian pacer reportedly purchased the luxury sedan in January 2021 after returning from India’s successful tour of Australia, where he emerged as one of the team’s standout performers.

4. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

According to reports, Siraj also drives the luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class, one of the most premium sedans in the world. The car is reportedly priced at around Rs 1.77 crore.

5. Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner is another popular vehicle owned by Mohammed Siraj. According to a report by The Times of India, the Indian pacer also has this powerful and reliable SUV in his garage. The SUV is generally priced between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, depending on the variant.

What’s next for Siraj

On the professional front, Mohammed Siraj remains a crucial member of India’s pace attack. Following recent international assignments, he is now gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), where he is set to represent the Gujarat Titans. Fans will be eager to see him continue his impressive run both on and off the field.