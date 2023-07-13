5 More new wildcard entries in Bigg Boss OTT 2, see names

Mumbai: The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2 has reached a fever pitch as two new wildcard contestants have entered the show, injecting a fresh wave of excitement and drama in the house.

After the electrifying entries of Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, rumors are rife with speculation that the BB OTT 2 house might to even more new faces. Yes, you read that right.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Wildcard Contestants

According to inside sources close to the production, not one or two, but 5 more new wildcard contestants’ entry is on cards. It is being said that all these five participants are from the world of social media. Names that are popping up on internet are —

RJ Malishka

Malini Agarwal

BC Aunty (Snehil Mehra)

Dipraj Jadhav

Danny Pandit

However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited. The anticipation is just one another level as viewers eagerly await the arrival of these potential contestants, as each new addition promises to bring their unique personality, drama, and entertainment to the already dynamic atmosphere of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

