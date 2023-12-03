5 of 6 political families triumph in Telangana polls

A total of six political families fought Telangana Assembly election. Except one, the remaining five families retained their dominance in electoral politics in the state. Three families — Gaddam brothers (Vivek and Vinod), Komatireddy brothers (Venkat and Rajgopal), and N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife Padmavati — have been elected to the legislative assembly with triumphant majority. Meanwhile, Mainampalli Hanumanth Rao lost from Malkajgiri but his son Rohit won from Medak. Owaisi brothers retained their home turf in Old City areas of Hyderabad.

Komatireddy brothers, both of whom were contesting on Congress tickets, retained their seats in Nalgonda. Venkat Reddy won from Nalgonda with a margin of 54,332 votes and his brother Rajagopal Reddy won from Munugode in the same district by 40,590 votes. Rajagopal Reddy had earlier defected to BJP and won the same constituency from saffron party only to resign and rejoin Congress later.

Gaddam brothers, Vivek and Vinod, who carry a lot of clout in erstwhile Adilabad district, also registered victories. Vivek, who started political career with Congress, switched to TRS, then BJP, returned to Congress right before the polls and contested from Chennur (SC) constituency. He won with a margin of 37, 515 votes. His brother Vinod, also from Congress, won from another reserved constituency in the same district, Bellampalli by 36,878 votes.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife created a rare record in the state by entering assembly for the second time. Uttam Kumar Reddy won on Congress ticket from Huzurnagar by 44,888 votes while his wife Padmavati won from Kodad with 50,655 votes. The couple was earlier elected to the assembly in 2009.

Mainampalli Rohit won as Congress candidate from Medak by 10,157 votes while his father Hanumanth Rao lost in Malkajgiri to Marri Rajashekhar Reddy by a difference of 40,414 votes. Marri Rajashekhar Reddy is son-in-law of Ch Malla Reddy, outgoing minister owner of CMR group of colleges. Malla Reddy retained his Medchal seat by a margin of 33,419 votes.

In Warangal district, both Errabelli brothers lost elections. Seven term MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao, minister in KCR government lost the poll battle in Palakurti with a deficit of over 46,000 votes. His brother, Errabelli Pradeepkumar Rao, who was given a ticket by BJP in Warangal East, also lost the election by a margin of 15,652 votes.

Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM retained his turf, Chandrayanagutta in Hyderabad, with over 77,339 votes.