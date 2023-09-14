5 Palestinians killed, 25 injured in Gaza border blast

Before the blast, there was a clash between dozens of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers along the border fence, during which Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas bombs.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th September 2023 10:32 am IST
5 Palestinians killed, 25 injured in Gaza border blast
Photo: Xinhua

Gaza: At least five Palestinians were killed in a blast at the Israel-Gaza border, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Peoples Career

The explosion that took place during a mass demonstration of the Palestinians injured 25 others, it added on Wednesday.

Before the blast, there was a clash between dozens of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers along the border fence, during which Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas bombs, Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Over 6000 killed after devastating floods wreak havoc in Libya

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Israeli soldiers used dispersal measures after the Palestinians hurled explosive devices and grenades at the barrier, according to The Times of Israel.

Investigation is underway to find the cause of the explosion, but the IDF claimed an explosive device was placed by the Palestinian “rioters” during the demonstration in an attempt to hurt Israelis, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army denied the possibility that Israeli gunfire caused the explosion, saying that the device exploded on its own during an attempt to throw it.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th September 2023 10:32 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button