5 times when trolls attacked Sara Ali Khan over religion

Mumbai: With a massive following of 40.9 million, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and often takes to her Instagram to share glimpses of her life. She is quite famous for using rhyming captions in a majority of her posts.

Coming from an inter-faith family, it is obvious that Sara believes in all religions and she often shares her love for religion on Instagram. Be it Eid, Holi, or Rakshabandhan, she celebrates it all. She often visits religious places to seek blessings and peace. However, often times this does not sit well with her followers who brutally troll her for her religious choices.

In this write-up, we have compiled 5 times when netizens crossed the line and trolled Sara beyond the limit.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

1. Sara Ali Khan’s celebration of Mahashivratri

In March 2022, Sara Ali Khan had extended Mahashivatri wishes to her fans and followers on Instagram by posting a picture from her visit to the Omkareshwar Temple Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh. However, a section of social media users bashed her for celebrating the Hindu festival despite being a Muslim

2. For celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

In September 2019, she had extended wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi and was attacked on religious ground. In fact, some even went to the extent of asking for the invocation of a fatwa against her.

3. Sara Ali Khan’s visit to Kedarnath Temple

In November 2021, Sara had visited Kedarnath with her BFF Janhvi Kapoor and while many praised their trip, some slammed her for visiting the holy shrine despite being a Muslim.

4. For visiting Kamakhya Temple In Assam

In July 2021, Sara had visited Assam’s famous Kamakhya Temple. Dressed in a white Kurti and the traditional Assamese gamosa, Sara looked peaceful and serene. However, she was brutally trolled by followers.

5. For celebrating Eid

Sara Ali Khan has also been trolled for celebrating Eid when she shared an Eid-ul-Adha greeting in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re (2021). Currently, she has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film and Gaslight in her kitty.