5 women burnt alive as high tension power lines fall on three wheeler in AP

Published: 30th June 2022 2:29 pm IST
Amaravati: At least five women were reportedly burnt alive in Andhra Pradesh’s Satyasai when high tension power lines snapped and fell on a three wheeler vehicle passing by.

All the victims were farm labourers who were travelling from Gundampalli to work in the sweet lime farms at Chillakondayyapalli in the district.

One survivor was rushed to a hospital in Dharmavaram town. His condition is stated to be serious.

Police have reached the spot and registered a case.

Further investigation into the mishap is underway.

