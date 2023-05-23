5 Women Virat Kohli dated before Anushka Sharma 

Mumbai: Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the top adorable and happiest celebrity couples. They leave no stone unturned to shed out major couple goals and are often seen encouraging each other for their professional work. These two never fail to make our hearts melt with their mushy pictures. Before falling in love with each other, did you know that the cricketer was rumoured to be in a relationship with various women? If not, let’s take a look.

1. Sarah Jane Dias

Sara Jane Dias is Miss India 2007 and it was rumoured that Virat Kohli dated her after he became Under-19 World Cup winning captain. Kohli made it to the headlines before making a debut for the senior Indian team. Most of the entertainment portals and media outlets claimed that Sarah and Kohli were dating each other.

Siasat Image

2. Tamannaah Bhatia

South Indian beauty queen Tamannaah Bhatia was rumoured to be dating Virat Kohli after the duo featured in a mobile commercial together. The handsome and talented cricketer was everyone’s crush at that time and fans of both Virat and Tamannaah were extremely happy after seeing them together in an advertisement. Some wished to see them together but that did not happen and no one among these two stars ever confirmed their relationship.

3. Sanjjanaa Galrani

According to reports, south actress and model Sanjjanaa Galrani fell in love with the cricketer when the former joined the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It was said that Sanjjana met Kohli in Vijay Mallya’s party.

4. Izabelle Leite

Reports suggest that Virat and Izabelle Leite were in a relationship with each other for years. The duo were dating each other from 2012 to 2014. Izabelle in an interview had earlier confirmed her relationship with Kohli too. She said, ”Yes, we were in a relationship for two years. This relationship ended with mutual consent.”

5. Sakshi Agarwal

Sakshi Agarwal was the first girl who was associated with Virat Kohli when he rose to fame. The Tamil actress was dating the cricketer for quite a time but they could not carry on. It is reported that the relationship between the two could not sustain because of various reasons.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017. They are parents to a two-year-old daughter Vamika.