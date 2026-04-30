5-year-old girl dies after falling inside pit dug for Mission Bhagiratha

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a five-year-old girl died after falling into a deep pit dug by authorities to repair a Mission Bhagiratha pipeline near a school’s premises.

The incident happened in Alimpur village of Bachannapet mandal in Jangaon district on Thursday, April 30.

A five-year-old girl died after falling into an unattended pit allegedly left open by Mission Bhagiratha officials in Telangana’s Janagama district.



The four-metre-deep pit had been dug nearly 20 days ago on the premises of a school in Alimpur village, Bachannapet mandal, to… pic.twitter.com/Lpt380eOTD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 30, 2026

Twenty days ago, officials excavated a four-metre-deep pit for pipeline repair works located near the village’s school, related to the Mission Bhagiratha.

Mokshita, the daughter of an Anganwadi worker named Kavitha, accidentally fell into the pit and drowned. Her elder sister, Dikshita, who was with her, ran to her mother.

Kavitha got into the pit and pulled Mokshita out, but the child had already passed away.

Also Read Telangana student kills self over exam failure, ends up scoring 80 pc in SSC

Angry villagers protested with the child’s body, alleging that the little girl lost her life due to the negligence of the Mission Bhagiratha officials. They demanded justice for the bereaved family for the loss of their daughter.