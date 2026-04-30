5-year-old girl dies after falling inside pit dug for Mission Bhagiratha

The officials had excavated a four-metre-deep pit 20 days ago to make repairs to a Mission Bhagiratha pipeline located near the village's school

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th April 2026 7:59 pm IST
The image shows the pit that was dug by Mission Bhagiratha officials to repair a pipeline in Alimpur village of Jangaon district, which became the death trap for a five-year-old girl who drowned in it and died on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
The pit dug by Mission Bhagiratha officials to make repairs to a leaking pipeline.

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a five-year-old girl died after falling into a deep pit dug by authorities to repair a Mission Bhagiratha pipeline near a school’s premises.

The incident happened in Alimpur village of Bachannapet mandal in Jangaon district on Thursday, April 30.

Twenty days ago, officials excavated a four-metre-deep pit for pipeline repair works located near the village’s school, related to the Mission Bhagiratha.

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Mokshita, the daughter of an Anganwadi worker named Kavitha, accidentally fell into the pit and drowned. Her elder sister, Dikshita, who was with her, ran to her mother.

Kavitha got into the pit and pulled Mokshita out, but the child had already passed away.

Angry villagers protested with the child’s body, alleging that the little girl lost her life due to the negligence of the Mission Bhagiratha officials. They demanded justice for the bereaved family for the loss of their daughter.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th April 2026 7:59 pm IST

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