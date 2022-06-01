5 youngsters externed from Bihar for using abusive language against caste

Patna: A village panchayat in Bihar’s Saran district has externed five youths for 11 months in connection with using abusive language against a particular caste.

Upon finding the youth guilty, the Panchayat members paraded them in the village holding shoes on the head and also ordered them to stay “Tadipaar” (externed) for 11 months from the village.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Mithepur Panchayat under Garkha police station which

has the dominance of a particular caste and the Panchayat members also belong to it.

The youths were accused of abusing the caste after they came live on faceboook a few days ago.

On Tuesday, the offended villagers nabbed the five and convened a panchayat meeting. As per the order of the Panchayat, the youths were held guilty and paraded in the village.

When contacted, the SHO of Garkha police station RS Rawat said: “We have sent police to the village to record the statements of the youths’ families. We have also registered an FIR on the basis of a video going viral on social media. The investigation is currently underway.”