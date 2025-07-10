50 days after bus crash kills one in Bandlaguda, no traffic safety steps taken

Hyderabad: Although it’s been 50 days since one person lost his life when a speeding bus rammed into a roadside shop at Bandlaguda, the traffic police or the GHMC have not yet installed traffic signals or signages to warn motorists.

The sharp curve on the road near the Masjid e Zaheda Ahmed, on the Hashamabad-Chandrayangutta road, to its credit, has several fatal road accidents.

On May 25, a craftsman died while he was sitting and doing some work in front of his shop. A speeding bus went out of control and rammed into the shop, killing the man.

Two days after the incident, the Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, who stays nearby, and local Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Moazam Khan, along with the traffic police, visited the spot.

“During the visit, the MLAs told us that the traffic police and the GHMC will take up the rectification works at the spot. So far, nothing has been done and the risk to motorists and pedestrians continues,” complained a local mechanic, Shaik Zubair.

He said the motorists drive at a high speed on the road, and when approaching the turn, often fail to control their speed, leading to accidents. “In the past few years, several fatalities were reported at the Maheshwari Oil Mill stretch. The authorities should have taken rectification and preventive measures long ago, but nothing has been done to prevent it,” said a local resident of Yousuf Gulshan Colony, Mukarram Ali.

The traffic police, to prevent further accidents, had planned to install a traffic signal, reflector boards, sign boards and rubber strips to caution drivers. “The MLAs assured that works would be completed within a week. So far, nothing has happened,” lamented a local woman.