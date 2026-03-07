50 pc of Telangana candidates who qualified UPSC are from OBC category

Hyderabad: The Telangana BC Commission, on Saturday, March 7, said 10 out of the 20 candidates from the state who emerged successful in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 were from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan congratulated all candidates and said that BC communities’ achievement is a testament to the educational awakening taking place among the community.

On Friday, UPSC announced that 958 candidates – 659 men and 299 women – had qualified in the examination and were recommended for appointment to different central civil services.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recalled that 202 candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Mains examination were given financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh under the Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastham scheme.

Out of these, 51 candidates were selected for the interview stage, and 20 candidates emerged successful in the final results.

A total of 9,37,876 candidates had applied for the civil services (preliminary) examination, out of which 5,76,793 actually appeared for the test. A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in August 2025. Of these, as many as 2,736 candidates had qualified for the personality test (interview) of the examination.

Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, secured the first rank. Followed by Rajeshwari Suve in the second rank and Akansh Dhull in the third rank.

A total of 25,787 people from Hyderabad had appeared for the exam. Gudelli Srujana from Pedapalli, who is a deputy superintendent of police in training, emerged as Telangana’s top performer.