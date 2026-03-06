Revanth Reddy congratulates Telangana candidates who cleared UPSC CSE 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, March 6, congratulated 20 candidates from the state who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025.

He expressed happiness that candidates from Telangana have secured commendable results in the UPSC finals.

Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastham scheme

The Chief Minister noted that, in order to support aspirants from economically weaker families preparing for the Civil Services examinations, the Telangana government is implementing the Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastham scheme.

Financial assistance of 1 lakh each was extended to 202 candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Mains examination. Among the beneficiaries of the Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastham support, 51 candidates were selected for the interview stage.

Out of them, 20 candidates have emerged successful in the final Civil Services results with commendable ranks.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the candidates who have achieved success in the #UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 final results. He expressed happiness that candidates from Telangana have secured commendable results… pic.twitter.com/IqqhaTWZii — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 6, 2026

The Chief Minister congratulated all the candidates from the State who have succeeded in the Civil Services Mains results and wished them great success in their future service to the nation.

A total of 958 candidates, 659 men and 299 women, have qualified for the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Commission said, adding that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

The CSE is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main, and interview, by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The Civil Services (preliminary) examination 2025 was conducted on May 25 last year. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 actually appeared in the test.

A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in August 2025. Of these, as many as 2,736 candidates had qualified for the personality test (interview) of the examination.