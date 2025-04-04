50 persons embroiled in land disputes join BJP hours after Waqf Bill passed

Kochi: Hours after Parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 50 persons embroiled in land disputes in Kerala’s Munambam joined the BJP on Friday in the presence of the party’s state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other NDA leaders.

They took the party membership when the NDA leaders, led by Chandrasekhar, visited Munambam residents on Friday and assured them that the BJP-led alliance would support them until they secure their revenue rights.

The residents, strongly supported by the Catholic Church, have been protesting for the past 174 days for revenue rights over their properties, allegedly claimed by the Waqf Board.

They are hopeful that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will lead to a resolution of the Waqf Board’s claims over the land.

The protesters also requested Chandrasekhar to arrange a direct meeting with the Prime Minister to express their gratitude.

In response, Chandrasekhar, flanked by Bharat Dharma Jana Sena leader Thushar Vellappally, assured them that he would coordinate with the Prime Minister’s office to schedule the meeting.

Seeking to reap political benefits in Kerala, where the Catholic Church strongly supported the legislation, Chandrasekhar accused the Congress and the Left, which opposed the Bill, of pursuing appeasement politics at the expense of the people of Munambam.

The people welcomed the BJP leader with loud slogans and applause. BJP leaders Shaun George, P K Krishnadas and several others accompanied him.

While addressing the protesters and ‘Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi’ that organised the protest, the former union minister stated that their struggle, abandoned by elected representatives, has now gained national attention.

“We now have the opportunity to work toward securing a better future for you. We will continue to stand with you until your revenue rights are restored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who keeps his promises,” he said.

BJP and BDJS workers gave a warm reception to both leaders at the protest venue.

As a token of appreciation, the protest committee presented Chandrasekhar with an image of ‘The Last Supper of Christ’.

Later, in a press conference, Chandrasekhar said that the new Bill makes the operation of Waqf transparent and accountable to poor Muslim community that it is supposed to serve.

“It ensures the people of Munambam and people of the entire country can exercise their right to property under Article 300 A of the Constitution without the fear of Waqf land grab,” he stated.

Chandrasekhar alleged that instead of doing their duty for the last several years, the INDI Alliance MPs, including the Congress and CPI(M), have chosen a path of appeasement politics and sacrificed the interests of the people of Munambam.

He said that the voice of the 610 families of the small hamlet of Munambam, who were let down and betrayed by the MLAs and MPs who they elected, reached the Parliament and it enacted a law to give them justice.

“This is a historic moment in the political history of India and the political history of Kerala,” he added.

He also declared that the saffron party would stand with them until they receive their revenue rights to their properties.

“There is nothing in the Bill that goes against any community,” he said, accusing the opposition of spreading blatant lies about the law.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, alleged that none have said so far the Munambam issue would be resolved with the enactment of Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Addressing the media here, Satheesan questioned whether passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill would actually resolve the issues faced by the people of Munambam.

He stated that the protest in Munambam was driven by a misunderstanding. The party had clearly expressed its stance on the Waqf Bill in Parliament; he said that their position will remain firm.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.