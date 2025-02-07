50 stray dogs ‘euthanised’ in Telangana’s Mancherial

Hyderabad: Government authorities in Telangana’s Mancherial said that they recently euthanised 50 stray dogs since there was an increased number of attacks on people.

A few days ago dog carcasses found in Tandur Mandal led to public outcry. Addressing the issue Tandur mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) Srinivas said, “Hundreds of dogs are terrorising people in the vicinity of Tandur in Mancherial district. Recently, there have been incidents where children were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital due to dog bites.”

In a video message, the MPDO further said, “Based on the complaints received about dog bites, a team of officials drugged the dogs in order to catch them.” The officer claimed that these dogs were taken to a forest and were released there.

Srinivas further added that the dogs weren’t killed while being shifted to the jungle and that there were no orders to do so.