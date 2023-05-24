50 Syrian refugees from Lebanon reach Syria’s refugee camps

Those people were forced to leave after their homes were raided by Lebanese security forces.

Published: 24th May 2023 4:44 pm IST
Representative image (Photo: Reuters)

Damascus: A total of 50 Syrian refugees from Lebanon have reached the refugee camps in Syria’s northern Raqqa province controlled by the Kurdish-led militias, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the refugees, mostly women, and children, reached Raqqa overnight on Monday via illegal smuggling routes carrying little belongings.

The observatory added those people were forced to leave after their homes were raided by Lebanese security forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report collaborates with stories emerging from Lebanon about Lebanese forces cracking down on Syrian refugees who don’t have legal residency in Lebanon.

The UK-based watchdog group said there are currently 54 refugee camps in Raqqa, housing displaced Syrians from several areas. It noted that the humanitarian situation there is dire.

