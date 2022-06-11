50-year-old Indian man wins Rs 7 crore in Dubai Duty-Free draw

Abu Dhabi: A 50-year-old Indian man won the grand prize of 1 million dollars (Rs 7,80,65,400) on Wednesday in the millennium millionaire raffle at the Dubai Duty-Free held in Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Indian expatriate Riyas Kamaluddin won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 391 after buying the lucky ticket number 4330, which he had purchased online on May 27.

Riyas Kamaluddin, a father of two, has been a resident of UAE for 25 years and works for an aviation company.

Riyas won the ticket along with six of his colleagues and friends and will be splitting the cash prize among them.

“We’ve been trying our luck for the last 15 years, and finally we’ve won! Thank you, God, and thank you Dubai Duty-Free,” Riyas told Dubai Duty Free.

Riyas is the 191st Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.