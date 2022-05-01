500 Palestinian prisoners continue boycott of Israeli courts

Jerusalem: Nearly 500 Palestinian administrative detainees in Israeli prisons have been boycotting Israeli military courts for the 120th consecutive day, in protest of their unfair detention without charge or trial under Israel’s controversial administrative detention policy.

On January 1, 2022, administrative prisoners began a collective boycott by refusing to participate in military court procedures.

The boycott includes hearings to renew administrative detention orders as well as appeals hearings and subsequent hearings in the Israeli Supreme Court.

Saleh Higazi, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said that; “Palestinian human rights defenders, journalists, academics, and others have suffered from this cruel and inhuman practice and have been protesting it for decades, including through hunger strikes.”

Two Palestinian administrative detainees in Israeli prisons currently remain on hunger strike.

40-year-old Khalil Awawdeh, from the town of Idna, in the southern West Bank Hebron district, has been on hunger strike for 58 days in protest against his prolonged administrative detention without charge or trial.

The other prisoner, 27-year-old Ra’ed Rayyan, from the village of Bayt Duqu in the West Bank province of Jerusalem, has been on hunger strike for 24 days demanding the termination of his detention without charge or trial.

يواصلان معركة الأمعاء الخاوية

نادي الأسير: المعتقلان خليل عواودة (40 عاماً) ورائد ريان (27 عاماً)، يواصلان إضرابهما عن الطعام رفضًا لاعتقالهما الإداريّ المستمر.

وهما يواجهان وضعاً صحياً صعباً يتفاقم مع مرور الوقت.#خليل_عواودة #رائد_ريان #الحرية_لخليل_عواودة #الحرية_لرائد_ريان pic.twitter.com/Ety2kP6nuy — نادي الأسير Prisoner’s society (@PpsmoMedia) April 26, 2022

Amnesty International, has described Israel’s administrative detention policy as a “cruel, unjust practice which helps maintain Israel’s system of apartheid against Palestinians.”

Israel has used administrative detention for decades to deliberately detain individuals, including prisoners of conscience, who are detained solely for the exercise or observance of their rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association, to punish them for their opinions and activism.

As of January, the number of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails was 4,500, including 500 held under administrative detention – without charge or trial.

Israeli authorities have used administrative detention orders since their occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1967.