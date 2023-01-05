‘50000 people can’t be uprooted in a week’: SC stays Haldwani eviction

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the planned eviction of the railways from ‘encroached’ land in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday, saying a workable solution must be devised.

The Supreme Court stated in its order that the government must provide full rehabilitation to the residents of the area.

“In the meantime, there shall be a stay of the directions passed in the impugned order,” the apex said ruling against any new construction or development on the property.

Following activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s formal mention in the Supreme Court, the case was heard by a bench comprised of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices SA Nazeer and PS Narasimha.

The orders are a huge relief for residents who have been protesting the eviction with candle marches, sit-ins, and prayers.

The area encompasses a 2-kilometer stretch of land near the Haldwani railway station, including Gafoor Basti, Dholak Basti, and Indira Nagar in the Banbhulpura area.

Aside from houses (nearly half of the families claim to have a land lease), the area has four government schools, 11 private schools, a bank, two overhead water tanks, 10 mosques, and four temples, as well as shops that have been built over decades.

Following a lengthy legal battle, the district administration issued a notice in the newspapers requesting that people remove their belongings by January 9.

Activists and politicians had also joined the protests, blaming the BJP government for its actions against a Muslim-majority area.

On December 20, the high court ordered demolition of constructions over the encroached railway land. It directed that a week’s notice be given to the encroachers after which the encroachments should be demolished.

The residents claimed that they had the relevant documents and expressed hope that the apex court would consider the fact that they had been living on the land for 100 years and deliver a verdict in their favour.