50th Aga Khan takes charge, Telangana CM extends congratulations

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 23 extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prince Rahim Aga Khan on assuming the role of the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

Acknowledging AKDN’s significant contributions to heritage conservation, education, and sustainable development, Revanth Reddy emphasized Telangana’s deep appreciation for the organization’s work. He expressed optimism about strengthening collaboration with AKDN to drive meaningful progress in the state.

The chief minister also wished Prince Rahim Aga Khan success in his leadership and continued service to humanity.

Prince Rahim, the eldest son of the former Aga Khan, studied comparative literature at Brown University in the US. He has served on the boards of several agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), the primary philanthropic organization of the spiritual leader. According to an AKDN statement, Prince Rahim has a strong focus on combating climate change and environmental protection.

Also Read Hereditary Imam of Ismaili sect Aga Khan IV passes away

On February 4, The Aga Khan IV Prince Karim, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community and billionaire philanthropist, passed away in Lisbon. He was 88 years old at the time of his passing.

Known for his philanthropy, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture under his aegis had also funded the restoration of the historic Qutb Shahi Tombs complex in Hyderabad (among other things in India).