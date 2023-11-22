52nd UAE National Day celebrations to be held at Expo City Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The official ceremony of 52nd United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Day, also known as UAE Union Day, take place in Expo City Dubai on December 2, the organising committee announced, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The ceremony showcases the UAE’s sustainability journey from its 1971 union to the present day, emphasizing unity and collective action.

The official ceremony, coinciding with COP28, will showcase the UAE’s rich heritage through Sadu weaving, featuring innovative technologies and breathtaking projections.

The show will delve into the foundations of Emirati culture, highlighting the legacy of ancestors and the interplay between tradition and technology.

The national day show will showcase the UAE’s vision of a sustainable future, promoting innovation and collective action to tackle climate challenges.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on December 2 on all local TV channels and the official website.

The show will be open to the public from December 5 to 12, with ticket details to be announced soon.