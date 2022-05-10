548 sedition related arrests since last six years: NCRB data

According to the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 356 cases of sedition under Section 124A of the IPC were registered and 548 people were arrested between 2015 and 2020.

A total of 356 cases of sedition have been registered between 2015 and 2020. During this six-year period, however, only 12 people arrested in seven sedition cases were convicted.

The cases under the charges of sedition across the country were 73 in 2020; 93 in 2019; 70 in 2018; 51 in 2017; 35 in 2016 and 30 in 2015.

The conviction rate of sedition cases was 33.3% in 2020; 3.3% in 2019; 15.4% in 2018; 16.7% in 2017 and 33.3% in 2016. A total of 44 persons were arrested under the sedition law in 2020, as compared to 99 in 2019; 56 in 2018; 228 in 2017; 48 in 2016; and 73 in 2015.

Out of 548 persons, 290 belonged to the 18-30 year age group between 2015 and 2020 while the remaining are in the 30-35 age bracket.

Assam had the most arrests for sedition over the last three years for which the NCRB has published crime statistics (2018-2020), with 23 in 2018 and 2019, and 10 in 2020. Andhra Pradesh (15), Madhya Pradesh (4), and Chhattisgarh (3) had the most arrests under Section 124A of the IPC in 2018; Karnataka (18), Nagaland (11) and Uttar Pradesh (9) had the most in 2019; and Uttar Pradesh (8), Nagaland (7), and Karnataka (6) had the most in 2020. Manipur had the most sedition cases (15) in 2020, followed by Assam (12), Karnataka (8), and Uttar Pradesh (1).