55 pizza outlets across Telangana raided; gross food violations found

Hyderabad: Food safety officials conducted a statewide inspection drive at 55 pizza outlets and found several discrepancies and lapses in food storage.

The inspection was conducted in 18 Pizza Hut outlets, 16 Domino’s Pizza outlets and 21 local pizzerias and bakeries.

Food violations found in Pizza Huts

Eight out of the 18 Pizza Huts outlets were found flouting gross violations. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, there was a mismatch of license and jurisdiction; vegetarian and non-vegetarian food were found to be stored together, and no safety measures were followed.

In the Kazipet area of Hanumakonda district, officials found dirty and unclean machinery used to make the pizzas.

The Pizza Hut outlet in Warangal could not produce food safety certificates. In Nizamabad, the required freezer temperature was not maintained, and utensils used to store food were found uncleaned

In Nalgonda, dustbins were found without lids, and expired sauce bottles.

In all cases, the outlets failed to show a proper food safety certificate.

Also Read Raids at govt hospital kitchens in Hyderabad reveal gross food safety lapses

Food violations found in Domino’s Pizza outlets

Likewise, 10 out of 16 Domino’s Pizza outlets were also found with gross violations. In Nizamabad, pest control was overdue, workers did not wear gloves and masks and calibration records were missing.

In Subedari area of Hanumkonda, the equipment used to bake pizzas was found uncleaned, indicating that no cleaning had been done for a long time.

In Warangal, the pizza outlet workers were found following safety hygiene and medical records were issued without a proper examination.

Similarly, in Mahabubnagar district, non-vegetarian and vegetarian food were stored together.

Other local pizza outlets

At Hyderabad’s Pizza Paradise, officials found no license display and medical certificates, overused oil, ingredients such as paneer, bread and potato chips not labelled rusty ovens, and an open cooking area without insect-proof mesh. Master V Bakers was flagged for similar violations.

La Pinoz Pizza, which has branches in Kokapet and Narsingi, was found non-compliant with prescribed machinery cleaning schedules.

In the Pizza Korner, located in the Medak district, officials found uncovered vegetables, excessive oil usage, and a lack of pest control and medical records.

Telangana Food Safety Department said that required action will be taken against these outlets.