565 theft cases by domestic helps in 2 years: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: In the last two years, 565 cases of theft allegedly committed by domestic help were registered across the city, with Jubilee Hills Zone topping at 173 cases, the Hyderabad City Police said.

Secunderabad stood second at 88 cases, followed by Khairatabad (77), Golconda (70), Rajendranagar (63), Shamshabad (49) and Charminar (45).

Of these, 65 were classified as serious offences. In a statement, the police have warned citizens to conduct a mandatory thorough background check while hiring.

“Professionals with demanding schedules, students living alone, and the elderly are the primary victims. Many a time, valuables like gold, silver, jewellery, and cash are left around homes, offices, and shops. This creates an opportunity to steal,” said Hyderabad Police.

Police will visit gated communities, apartments, offices, and shops to raise awareness.

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Recent theft cases

Recent incidents have come to light where gangs from other states or countries infiltrate households posing as domestic workers to commit premeditated thefts and crimes. In the backdrop of such incidents, the police strongly advise against hiring strangers who lack proper identification and police verification documents.

Since these individuals often commit crimes after gaining trust by observing the employer’s routines, the location of keys, closed-circuit television camera coverage, and the whereabouts of cash and jewellery, authorities stress that it is best to avoid allowing anyone with an unverified background into homes, offices, or shops.

“Every city resident is urged to remain vigilant and recognise the fundamental principle that keeping information regarding the interiors of homes, offices, and shops secure helps prevent crime,” the police concluded.