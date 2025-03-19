57,000 Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers boycott Hyderabad airport trips

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has intensified its protest against ride-hailing giants Ola, Uber, and Rapido, with 57,000 cab drivers boycotting Hyderabad airport trips in response to allegedly unfair fare policies.

Led by Shaik Salauddin, the union has called for immediate government intervention to implement a standardized fare structure for Hyderabad airport trips that ensures fair pay for gig workers. Despite multiple appeals to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, the transport department, and GMR Airport authorities, no resolution has been reached.

“Our members have long voiced concerns over low fares that fail to compensate for their time and effort. We urge the Telangana government and aggregator companies to ensure fair pricing for drivers,” said Salauddin.

Objectives behind cab drivers boycotting Hyderabad airport trips

TGPWU’s key demands include revised fare structures, government regulation of pricing policies, and increased accountability from ride-hailing platforms. The union has also launched an awareness campaign to educate passengers about the financial struggles faced by cab drivers.

As the strike continues, TGPWU issued a statement to Hyderabad airport that “Passengers are advised that due to an ongoing protest by cab driver unions, there may be a shortage of cabs, leading to longer wait times. For assistance, visit our transport help desk at the car park area near Aeroplaza.”

‘No AC’ campaign

After deciding to refuse trips to Hyderabad airport, Ola, Uber, and Rapido cab drivers are going to launch a ‘No AC’ campaign. The drivers have alleged that the apps charge rates cheaper than auto-rickshaws for cabs.