58 candidates in fray for Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 58 candidates are in the fray for the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Telangana after the withdrawal of nominations on Friday.

While 211 candidates filed their nominations, only 81 were accepted.

Of the 81, 23 withdrew their candidatures, leaving 58 in the contest, an official release said.

As part of enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the byelection, cash, liquor and others worth over Rs 2.82 crore were seized.

Also Read KCR calls Jubilee Hills by-poll a chance to reject Congress policies

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, who is the District Election Officer, said all arrangements have been completed for the 407 polling stations under the Jubilee Hills assembly bye-election.

He said several new measures introduced by the Election Commission to enhance voter convenience would be implemented during the bypoll.

He said colour photographs of candidates would be printed on ballot papers attached to the Ballot Units for easier identification.

Each polling station will have a Voter Assistance Booth and a Mobile Deposit Counter for voters’ convenience.

Karnan emphasised that only Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are authorised to distribute Voter Information Slips to electors.

Printing of slips has been completed, and distribution will begin tomorrow. Any unauthorised distribution by others will attract strict action, he warned.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath following a heart attack in June this year.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party nominated his widow Maganti Sunita as its candidate, while the ruling Congress named Navin Yadav as its nominee.

The BJP has fielded L Deepak Reddy who unsuccessfully contested in Jubilee Hills earlier.