58-year-old Indian engineer wins over Rs 8 crore lottery in DDF

Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 13th October 2022 6:54 pm IST
58-year-old Indian engineer wins over Rs 8 crore lottery in DDF
Dubai Duty Free officials announced the new millionaires at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi: A 58-year-old Oman-based Indian engineer won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,22,19,500) on Wednesday in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner of the draw, Rajamohan VK won in Millennium Millionaire Series 402 after buying lucky ticket number 0189 on September 21.

Rajamohan works as an engineer in Muscat, Oman. He is a regular participant in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 2007.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Dubai: 31-yr-old Nepalese car washer wins Rs 22 crore lottery

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free (DDF) for this unexpected win. I have been trying my luck since 2007 and today it finally happened. I wasn’t able to participate for the past years because I lost my job during the pandemic, but as soon as I got a new job, I started buying tickets again and it was all worth it,” Rajamohan told DDF.

Rajamohan is the 197th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Also Read
UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 2 cr lottery after sending home Rs 50,000

39-year-old Muthu Rajan, an Ajman-based Indian expat won an Indian Scout motorbike, with ticket number 0208 in Finest Surprise Series 515, which he purchased online on September 12. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button