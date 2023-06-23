5G AI-driven technology adopted at Arunachal Nursing College

Itanagar: In a first for the northeastern region, 5G healthcare system with effectively employed Artificial Intelligence (AI), has beeen adopted at the Government Nursing College in Arunachal Pradeshs Pasighat, officials said on Friday.

Funded and initiated by the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), 3D AI imaging analysis, AI-based cataract analysis, device for diabetic retinopathy, mobile AI ECG device, wound infection assessment solution, respiratory assessment solution through AI and AI drip monitoring systems have been adopted at the Government Nursing College.

A team led by Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang also visited the 5G lab being set up at the Pasighat Agriculture College under the Imphal (Manipur) based Central Agricultural University.

The project is part of the 5G applications funded and conceived by the NEC, which is being implemented by AMTRON of the Assam government as the hub for all the eight northeastern states.

They were also convinced that the applications can be adopted across different sectors and departments.

Libang and NEC Secretary Moses Chalai felt that the technology combining 5G, Cloud, AI would transform governance, service delivery, various developmental schemes, projects, entrepreneurship business etc.

Chalai said that it is only the beginning, adding that it is even difficult to imagine where this day would lead to, to multi-sector solutions by the engine of AI, Cloud/Net and 5G.

He said that the applications have been made compatible with 4G for now, but 5G will definitely bring in the full scope and outcomes.

Terming the day as historic for the northeastern region and also for the country, Chalai said: “NEC is committed to adopting future technologies to bring positive impact in various development sectors for the speedy socio-economic development of the region.”

The initiative is expected to transform the health and agriculture sectors of the northeastern states and facilitate immersive learning in healthcare education through 5G AI-driven technology intervention.