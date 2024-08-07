5th IMMAF Youth World Championships begins in Abu Dhabi

The 5th IMMAF Youth World Championships have officially commenced in Abu Dhabi. This prestigious event, organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), features over 800 young athletes from 45 countries, competing in various age categories for those aged 12 to 17.

The event began on Tuesday and will run until 10 August 2024.

The event, organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), is being hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the third consecutive year.

The competition will also see strong participation from the UAE National Team, which ranked first among Arab teams and achieved fourth place last year, in their second participation in the event.

Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Al Hashmi expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his limitless support for the advancement of UAE sports, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

He emphasised that this support is a cornerstone of the event’s success and a powerful motivation for aspiring athletes to excel and reach the podium.

He further highlighted that the leadership’s unwavering support for various sports serves as a powerful source of inspiration for local talent, motivating them to achieve greater success and proudly represent the nation at regional and international sports forums.

Al Hashmi said: “Abu Dhabi hosting the World Youth Mixed Martial Arts Championship for the third consecutive year reflects the trust and confidence it has earned from the global sports community, as well as from continental and international federations.

“This underscores Abu Dhabi’s status as a premier destination for major international sporting events and tournaments, “Al Hashmi added.

