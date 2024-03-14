6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not trigger giant waves.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th March 2024 1:00 pm IST
4.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Oman
Representative image

Jakarta: A 6.2 magnitude quake struck off North Sulawesi province in Indonesia early Thursday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The epicentre of the quake was located 128 km southeast of East Bolaang Mongondow Regency, the agency said.

Its depth was 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The quake struck at 01:56 a.m. Jakarta time Thursday (1856 GMT Wednesday), according to the agency.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, is prone to earthquakes due to its position in the vulnerable zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th March 2024 1:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button