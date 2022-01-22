6.4-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck off Japan’s Oita Prefecture on Saturday, authorities said, adding no tsunami warning was issued.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the temblor occurred at 1.08 a.m. at the Hyuganada seaside area and at the depth of 40 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged five upper in some parts of Oita prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

The local police reported about 15 seconds of shaking during the earthquake and are now confirming the situation of damage.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.