Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is not just dominating the box office but also steadily expanding his financial empire. From luxury properties to premium theatres and high-end cars, the actor continues to make smart investments that reflect his larger-than-life image, much like his blockbuster Pushpa franchise.

Allu Arjun’s salary, net worth 2026

Today, Allu Arjun is widely regarded as one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry. Reports suggest that the actor charges between Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore per film, placing him among the highest-earning actors in India.

Beyond films, the actor earns a significant amount through brand endorsements and promotional collaborations. As of 2026, his estimated net worth is around Rs 460 crore, making him one of the richest stars in the South Indian film industry.

Expensive properties, vehicles he owns

1. Palatial Residence in Jubilee Hills

Allu Arjun lives with his family in a lavish mansion located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. The luxurious property is reportedly valued at around Rs 100 crore. Designed with personalized touches, the house features the actor’s “AA” logo, a sprawling lawn, a large swimming pool, and modern interiors that reflect his stylish personality.

2. Lavish Guest House Near ORR

According to NoBroker Times, the actor also owns a premium guest house near the Jawaharlal Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad. Strategically located in a prime suburban area, the property offers excellent connectivity and modern amenities. According to the same report, the guest house is valued at around Rs 6–8 crore and serves as a luxurious space for family gatherings and hosting guests.

3. Allu Cinemas at Allu Studios

Located inside the expansive 10-acre Allu Studios in Kokapet, Allu Cinemas is the actor’s latest venture in the theatre business. The premium multiplex features India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen, measuring around 75 feet wide, along with advanced Dolby Vision 3D projection and Dolby Atmos sound. Positioned as a lifestyle entertainment hub for the growing western Hyderabad corridor, the theatre is set for inauguration in March 2026.

India's LARGEST & Hyderabad's First #DolbyCinema ❤‍🔥



Allu Cinemas, Kokapet

Soft Launch on March 12th & public shows with #Dhurandhar2 premieres.



Specs:

75ft DCI Flat screen

🎥 Dual 4K Laser Dolby Vision PROJECTORS

🔊 Studio-Grade DOLBY ATMOS

Pitch Black Interiors & 644 Seats pic.twitter.com/yARMty8kEk — Balaji (@CINE_Theatre) March 9, 2026

4. AAA Cinemas

Allu Arjun earlier stepped into the exhibition business with AAA Cinemas, launched in partnership with Asian Cinemas. Situated in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, the theatre opened in January 2023 and quickly became popular for its luxury seating and high-end cinematic experience.

Allu Arjun (Instagram)

5. Range Rover ‘Beast’

Among his luxury car collection is a black Range Rover, purchased in 2019 and priced between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 4 crore. The actor fondly named the car “Beast” and even shared the exciting moment of acquiring it on social media.

Allu Arjun with his Range Rover (Twitter)

6. Multimillion Vanity Van ‘Falcon’

Allu Arjun owns a state-of-the-art vanity van worth Rs 7 crore, designed by Reddy Customs Caravan. Named ‘Falcon’, the van features sleek futuristic interiors with a stylish silver and black theme, providing the actor with a comfortable and luxurious personal space during shoots.

Allu Arjun and his Falcon vanity van (Instagram)

7. Mercedes-AMG CLE 53

One of the newest additions to his garage is a matte black Mercedes-AMG CLE 53, purchased in March 2026. The luxury coupe, priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.81 crore, was gifted by the actor to his wife Sneha Reddy on their 15th wedding anniversary.

Allu Arjun’s new car (Instagram)

8. Lexus NX

The actor also bought a Lexus NX luxury SUV worth around Rs 70 lakh. He gifted the car to his mother, Allu Nirmala, as a special gesture on International Women’s Day, showcasing his love and appreciation for her.