6 Hand-picked pet-friendly cafes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pets also need to have a nice day out or hangout with other pets from the hectic sleeping at home, right? We scraped the bottom of the internet to find these 6 cafes which are pet-friendly in Hyderabad. These eateries are budget friendly and Instagrammable. Scroll down and check them out.

1. Slice’d – The Gourmet Pizzeria

If you are in the mood for some pizza, pasta or some delicious desserts, this is one of the finest places to visit with your pet. Slice’d is located in Banjara Hills with a dedicated outdoor sitting space for you to have a great time with your pet buddy. You also get a flat 15% discount using Zomato Pay.

2. Ironhill Cafe

Ironhill Cafe is one of the crowded and budget friendly cafes around Madhapur with some great coffee options. This place also is pet-friendly. With vintage aesthetics, this cafe has a garden area for pets. According to Zomato reviews, their shakes are a must try.

3. Humming Bird Cafe

This cafe is very known for its variety of coffee, continental and Italian. Being pet-friendly is a cherry on the cake for Humming Bird Cafe. It’s also popular among Tollywood celebrities, let us know in comments if you had ever bumped into your favorite celebrity here.

4. Pawfea

Who wouldn’t like to have food with a view of a waterfall? Yes, Pawfea in Jubilee Hills has a beautiful waterfall and is pet friendly too. It’s a pet centric cafe, if you don’t have a pet, you can play with their domesticated pets.

5. E’woke – The Vegan Cafe

Good news for my vegan friends, this cafe is 100% vegan and is one of the best places to hangout for the pet parents. It is located in Sainikpuri and is an Instagrammable cafe. You can get a 10% flat discount if you pay through Zomato.

6. Heart Cup Coffee

Everyone is aware of Heart Cup in Hyderabad. Their food and coffee options are undoubtedly the best in town. They have a pet-friendly space for coffee lovers only in Gandipet outlet. This weekend visit Heart Cup with your party-animal.

Have you been to any of the above cafes with your furry friend? If yes, do share your experience with us in the comments section below.