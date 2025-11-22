Mumbai: The rise of OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar has significantly transformed India’s entertainment space over the last 5 to 6 years, especially post-pandemic. With audiences shifting to affordable streaming content, OTT actors have now become some of the most in-demand stars, commanding big paycheques similar to top theatrical celebrities.

Priyamani, one of highest-paid OTT actresses in India

Among the latest names to join the country’s highest-paid OTT actresses is National Award-winning actress Priyamani, who has reportedly earned Rs 7 crore for the upcoming season of The Family Man 3. She reprises her popular character Suchitra Tiwari, and sources say the role will come with stronger shades and greater impact this season. This hefty paycheck places her at the 5th spot on the list of top OTT female earners in India.

Priyamani had earlier spoken about knowing her market value, saying, “I know my worth. I decide my market. I don’t compare myself to anyone.” With the new deal, those words seem to have translated into reality.

Top 6 Highest-Paid OTT Actresses (Latest Paychecks)

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan — Rs 10–12 crore (The Buckingham Murders and Jaane Jaan)

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu — Rs 10 crore (Citadel: Hunny Bunny)

3. Nimrat Kaur — Rs 8–9 crore (The Family Man 3)

4. Priyamani — Rs 7 crore (The Family Man 3)

5. Radhika Apte — Rs 4 crore (Sacred Games)

6. Sushmita Sen — Rs 2 crore (Aarya)

With OTT breaking barriers and creating new stars, the competition is only expected to grow.