6 killed after triple explosions and fire at Thane chemical factory

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out due to a boiler blast in a chemicals factory at Dombivli in Thane district on Thursday.(PTI Photo)

Thane: At least six persons were killed and 48 others were injured after three powerful explosions followed by a massive fire engulfed a chemical factory located in the MIDC complex at Dombivali in Thane district on Thursday afternoon.

The triple explosions at quick intervals were so huge that they shook nearby homes, and shattered windowpanes as terrified locals rushed onto the street.

The sound of the explosions could be heard from several kilometres away, locals said. Minutes later, a huge fire engulfed the factory as thick clouds of smoke were seen billowing in the air even as half a dozen fire-tenders, water tankers, and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that at least six persons died in the blast-cum-blaze while 48 others were rescued from the factory and rushed to nearby hospitals. The blasts took place in a boiler at the Amudan Chemical Co. Ltd. around lunchtime.

The district authorities have pressed the NDRF, SDRF, and the local fire brigade into service to carry out the rescue operation along with the police and ensure that the flames do not spread to the other industries located nearby.

