6 MoUs signed between India & Tanzania on maritime cooperation, IT, sports

Published: 9th October 2023 10:09 pm IST
New Delhi: A total of six MoUs were signed between India and Tanzania Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in fields such as communications, maritime security, and sports, among others.

A MoU between the IT ministry and Tanzania’s Information and Communication Ministry was signed in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation.

A technical agreement between the Indian Navy and Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation was also signed on sharing white shipping information. It was also agreed to hold cultural exchange programmes between the two countries between 2023 and 2027.

Another MoU between the National Sports Council of Tanzania and the Sports Authority of India on cooperation in the field of sports was also inked on the occasion. A pact between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Tanzania Investment Centre was signed to set up an industrial park in Tanzania.

Another MoU between Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Marine Services Company Ltd was signed for cooperation in maritime industry.

