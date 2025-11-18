Islamabad: As several major Pakistani YouTube channels continue to remain banned in India, viewers are turning to alternate platforms like Top Pakistani Dramas, Drama Bazaar and others, where new episodes from ARY Digital, Hum TV and Green Entertainment are being uploaded regularly.

Despite restrictions, Pakistani dramas have maintained their strong fanbase across India, and 2025 has delivered some of the year’s most gripping stories, powerful performances and chart-topping shows.

If you’re looking to update your watchlist, here’s a roundup of the top ongoing and trending Pakistani dramas of 2025.

Top rated Pakistani dramas of 2025

1. Pamaal

Starring: Saba Qamar, Usman Mukhtar

One of the biggest hits of 2025, Pamaal continues to dominate social media and viewership charts. The drama’s intense storyline and stellar performances by Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar have made it a weekly sensation. Its popularity soared even further after Bollywood’s Johnny Lever revealed that he follows the show religiously. Written by Zanjabeel Asim and directed by Khizer Idrees, Pamaal is produced by Tehreem Chaudhary under Multiverse Entertainment.

Airs: Monday–Tuesday | Episodes: 13 so far

2. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Starring: Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Aamir

Among the most hyped dramas of the year, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu finally premiered on November 7 and instantly created a buzz. The pairing of Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, two of Pakistan’s most beloved stars. Written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malik, the show blends romance and emotional complexity, keeping viewers hooked every weekend.

Airs: Friday–Saturday | Episodes: 4 so far

3. Case No. 9

Starring: Saba Qamar, Faysal Quraishi, Aamina Sheikh

A hard-hitting crime thriller, Case No. 9 stands out for its gripping storyline and courtroom drama format. Written by journalist Shahzeb Khanzada and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the series follows the emotional and legal battle of a woman seeking justice after rape. With a power-packed cast including Saba Qamar, Faysal Quraishi and Aamina Sheikh, the drama has become a must-watch for thriller lovers.

Airs: Wednesday–Thursday | Episodes: 16 so far

4. Jama Taqseem

Starring: Mawra Hocane, Talha Chahour

Centered around the complexities of joint family dynamics, Jama Taqseem has resonated deeply with viewers for its relatable storyline. Mawra Hocane and Talha Chahour lead the show with emotionally layered performances, supported by a strong ensemble cast. Written by Sarwat Nazir and produced by Momina Duraid Productions, this drama continues to maintain a strong grip on primetime ratings.

Airs: Wednesday–Thursday at 8 PM | Episodes: 21 so far

5. Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi

Starring: Wahaj Ali, Sehar Khan, Arsalan Naseer, Romaisa Khan

A refreshing blend of horror, comedy and romance, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi stands out for its unique concept. The story revolves around a human family and a jinn family sharing the same ancestral mansion, leading to chaos, conflict and eventually unexpected bonds. With a star-studded cast including Wahaj Ali and Sehar Khan, the drama has earned praise for its creativity and entertainment value.

Airs: Monday–Tuesday | Episodes: 22 so far

6. Sanwal Yaar Piya

Starring: Feroze Khan, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Ahmed Ali Akbar

A passionate romantic drama, Sanwal Yaar Piya follows the intense love triangle between Aaliyaar, Piya, and Sanwal. Featuring Feroze Khan, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Ahmed Ali Akbar in powerful roles, the show has gained a loyal fanbase for its emotional storytelling and chemistry between the leads. With twists unfolding every week, it remains one of the most discussed shows online.

Airs: Monday–Tuesday | Episodes: 19 so far