6 Seniors in Bigg Boss 18 finale: Elvish to Rubina, check names

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 prepares to wrap up this weekend, excitement around the star-studded grand finale is at an all-time high. The finale, set to air on January 18th and 19th, will culminate with the announcement of the winner on Sunday, January 19th.

The six finalists — Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh are leaving no stone unturned in their fight for the trophy. Adding to the anticipation, an exciting segment has been planned for the finale, featuring appearances by senior and ex-contestants from previous seasons to support the finalists.

As per insiders, 5 to 6 ex-celebrity contestants are set to grace the finale. So far, the following names have been confirmed:

Vicky Jain will support Vivian Dsena

Elvish Yadav will back Rajat Dalal

Rubina Dilaik – her support remains a mystery

Shilpa Shinde will lend her support to Karanveer Mehra

Initially, Shalin Bhanot was expected to join the show to support Eisha Singh, but he backed out at the last moment. Similarly, Munawar Faruqui was also slated to appear but had to cancel due to his shooting commitments.

With ex-contestants addressing media questions and cheering on the finalists, this segment promises to be a thrilling highlight of the finale. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this unfolds and which contestant ultimately takes home the coveted trophy!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18 grand finale.