6 Telangana men jailed in Malaysia return home via KTR’s intervention

Hyderabad: Six men from Nizamabad district of Telangana who were jailed in Malaysia were finally able to return back home due to the intervention of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). The ex-IT minister had sent BRS Khanapur in-charge Johnson Naik to Malaysia after learning of their ordeal.

According to a press release from KTR’s office, the six men from Telangana hail from Lingapur in Kadam Mandal and Munyal in Dasturabad Mandal of Nizamabad district. They had gone to Malaysia last year in search of employment and were arrested and jailed later under arms-related charges due to lack of awareness of local laws.

The imprisoned individuals are: Rachakonda Naresh, Talari Bhaskar, Gurujala Shankar, Gurijala Rajeshwar, Gunda Srinivas (from Lingapur), and Yamunoori Ravinder (from Munyal). After the initial travel, the BRS leader Naik in May again visited Malaysia and paid the court-imposed fines from his own funds, arranged their flight tickets, and successfully brought them back to India, added the release.

“Today, the rescued individuals met KTR at his residence in Nandinagar along with Johnson Naik. Overwhelmed with emotion, they shared how they had lost hope of ever seeing their families again. They credited KTR and Johnson Naik for their safe return and pledged lifelong gratitude. They also told KTR how countries like China promptly secured the release of their citizens within a week, while neither the Indian Embassy nor the Telangana government took any initiative in their case,” the press release from KTR’s office alleged.

The BRS leader concern over the alleged negligence of the state and said that the failure to even appoint legal aid was “inexcusable”.