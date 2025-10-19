60 kg of sweets seized in food safety raids across Telangana

Hyderabad: Over 60 kg of sweets and 40 kg of bread, and other adulterated food products were seized in food safety raids at sweet manufacturing units and retailers across Telangana.

Officials inspected a total of 95 units and noted major violations, including the use of synthetic colours in milk-based sweets, the use of adulterated ghee and non-food-grade silver foils, as well as poor hygiene. They also found sweet shops reusing cooking oil, using unlabeled and expired food products.

Food safety teams collected 77 enforcement samples and 157 surveillance samples and sent them for lab analysis. Notices have been issued to violators and contaminated/colour-infused sweets discarded on site.

Also Read Ahead of Deepawali, GHMC raids 27 sweet shops in Hyderabad

Advisory for festive season

The Food Safety Department of Telangana has advised consumers to purchase sweets and milk products only from licensed and hygienic outlets displaying valid FSSAI registration numbers and to avoid sweets with excessively bright or unnatural colours or those covered with non-food-grade silver foil.

Consumers are also asked to refrain from consuming products that appear stale, have an unusual odour, or are stored under unhygienic conditions and to insist on proper packaging and labelling.

In case of suspected adulteration, consumers are requested to immediately report to food safety officials through the email cfs.telangana@gmail.com or through their X page @FoodSafetyTS or reach out through the helpline number 9100105795.

Complaints can also be lodged via the FSSAI food safety connect app.