6,000 perform ‘Bhujangasana’ in Hyderabad, enter Asia Book of Records

Hyderabad: Over 6,000 people made history at Kanha Shanti Vanam near here on Saturday, performing ‘Bhujangasana’ in unison to secure a place in the Asia Book of Records for the largest gathering performing the asana simultaneously.

At the event, organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush, thousands of enthusiasts gathered for Yoga Mahotsav, marking the 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2026, an official release said.

Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh: On the 50-day countdown programme organised at Kanha Shanti Vanam to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy says, "An Asia Book of Records entry was created in yoga today, and I was also a participant in it. It is a… pic.twitter.com/Qnm7y3aAYO — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said Yoga is not merely India’s ancient heritage but a priceless gift to humanity.

Highlighting the role of Yoga in nation-building, he said for India to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, we must build a healthy, peaceful, and disciplined society.

“Yoga offers a practical and cost-effective solution to modern-day challenges such as stress, unhealthy lifestyles, and pollution.”

He further said that Hyderabad, already recognised globally for innovation and technology, should also emerge as a global hub for Yoga and holistic wellness.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga has evolved into a global movement for holistic well-being, promoting physical health, mental clarity, and emotional balance.

Emphasising India’s growing role in wellness and health tourism, he said that Yoga has strengthened India’s identity as a global centre for wellness and holistic healthcare.

Highlighting the newly launched Yoga 365 initiative, he said, “Through the Yoga 365 campaign, the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with Habuild and MDNIY, is encouraging citizens to make Yoga an integral part of their daily lives.”

A 100-day free Yoga training programme is being conducted until June 21, targeting participation of over one lakh individuals and offering Yog Mitra certification, he said.

The Minister announced that the next Yoga Mahotsav, marking the 25-day countdown to IDY 2026, will be organised at Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, symbolising the confluence of India’s cultural heritage, architecture, and wellness traditions.

A key highlight of the Yoga Mahotsav was the mass demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

The event marks a significant milestone in the nationwide build-up to IDY 2026, to be observed on June 21, the release added.