6000 police personnel to be deployed for Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad: As the 2-day Telangana Rising Global Summit begins on Monday, state Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy announced on Sunday, December 7 that 6,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the event.

The security grid is divided into 18 sectors covering the venue, routes and surrounding areas. Sectors 1 and 2 focus on registration, meeting arenas and peripheral zones; Sector 3 handles route bandobust through seven sub-sectors.

Sectors 4-16 cover helipad security, checkposts, parking, surveillance, area domination, rooftop and vehicle patrolling.

The main venue and exhibition areas will be guarded by three additional DGs, five IGPs, 10 IPS officers and 170 young officers. Three Octopus platoons will handle emergencies, while three Greyhounds platoons will conduct area domination.

As many as 25 teams will manage access control, supported by four watchtowers with night-vision equipment and eight night-patrolling teams. About 4,500 personnel will be deployed for the overall bandobust.

A 25 km stretch leading to the venue will be secured with six check posts under a DCP, assisted by three ACPs. Seven more check posts on the south and east sides will operate around the clock.

A network of 115 PTZ and night-vision cameras has been installed, backed by 10 drone teams streaming live surveillance to the Integrated Command Control Centre.

Parking arrangements include VVIP parking for 1,000 vehicles and three major zones for more than 6,000 vehicles, overseen by a DCP-rank officer. A 150-member communication team with advanced systems will manage event communications.

Delegates from India and abroad will stay in designated high-security hotels, with escorts, PSOs and liaison officers coordinating all movement through the Command Control Centre.